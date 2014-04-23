Sri Lanka will be playing 2 ODI matches in Ireland in May 6, 2014 as a part of ICC's Development program. The two matches will be held on May 6 and May 8 at Dublin. Unlike most of the cricket matches, the two ODI's will be streamed live via Youtube. Check out the date and time of each match:
Wednesday, April 23, 2014
Friday, March 21, 2014
India vs Pakistan - Live in ICC World T20 2014 | Watch T20 world cup 2014 match live
The first match of ICC World T20's super 10 is going to be the match match between two arch rivals - India and Pakistan. The qualifying round of T20 World cup is now over and fans all over the world are excited for the major part of the tournament. Though one can argue that the India-Pakistan match hasn't created much hype as in the previous tournaments, millions of fans are still desperate to watch the match live.
Match details:
13th Match, Group 2: India v Pakistan at Dhaka
Date: March 21, 2014
Time: 19:30 local | 13:30 GMT | 19:00 Indian Time
ICC World T20 2014 - Live | Watch T20 World Cup 2014 live and online
The T20 World Cup 2014 started from 16th March 2014 while the super 10 starts from 21 March. Its going to be one of the biggest cricketing tournaments of the year with millions of fans desperately waiting for the series. The ICC anticipates it to break all previous television viewing records. Talking about watching the matches live, there are a lot of options. We are going to discuss about different options to watch the ICC World T20 2014 - live.
Watch all the matches online:
Monday, March 17, 2014
TV channels broadcasting ICC World T20 2014 - Live | T20 World cup 2014
The ICC World T20 popularly known as T20 world cup starts from 16th of March, 2014. 14 teams will feature in the tournament including 10 test playing Nations and 4 associate teams. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for India and most of the countries throughout the world. We have made a list of TV channels showing the matches live in different parts of world:
Highlights of Nepal vs Hong Kong in ICC World T20 2014 | T20 World Cup 2014
Nepal Defeated Hong Kong by 80 runs in the 2nd match of ICC World T20 2014. Batting first Nepal made a competitive total of 149 in 20 overs with their captain Paras Khadka and vice-captain Gyanendra Malla making a two big contributions. In reply, Hong Kong seemed couldn't against the bowling of Nepali spinners and were all-out for 69 in 17 overs.
Nepal - 149 /8 in 20 overs.
Tuesday, April 16, 2013
Sunil Narine Hat-trick against KXIP {Video}
Sunil Narine has picked up the first hat-trick of Pepsi IPL 2013. Narine send three Kings Xi Punjab's batman back to pavillion in the 15th over of the innings.
14.4 Sunil To David Hussy - caught by Bisla(wk)
14.5 Sunil to Azhar Mahmood - caught and bowled
14.6 Sunil to Gurkeerat Singh - bowled
Watch the Highlights Video on ipl.indiatimes.com.
Saturday, March 16, 2013
Double century on Debut in Test cricket
Going to bat on the test cricket on debut is always a great moment for cricketers. There are 6 cricketers who have scored double century in their debut match. RE Foster for England on 1903 was the 1st person to score double century against Australia. He is still the highest run scorer in debut with his 287 runs in an innings.
Here are the list of players scoring double centuries in debut:
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Match Date
|Opposition
|RE Foster
|England
|287
|-
|37
|0
|11-Dec-03
|Australia
|LG Rowe
|West Indies
|214
|-
|19
|1
|16-Feb-72
|New Zealand
|DSBP Kuruppu
|Sri Lanka
|201*
|548
|24
|0
|16-Apr-87
|New Zealand
|MS Sinclair
|New Zealand
|214
|447
|22
|0
|26-Dec-99
|West Indies
|JA Rudolph
|South Africa
|222*
|383
|29
|2
|24-Apr-03
|Bangladesh
Shikhar Dhawan's Innings on debut [Video] - India Vs Australia 3rd test 2013
Shikhar Dhawan was all over the Australian bowling attack in his debut match here at Mohali. After Australia finished their inning just before the lunch at Day 3 in 3rd test match, Shikhar Dhawan came to bat for the first time in test cricket. Then he came to make fastest test century by a cricketer in test debut.
Till the stumps India were 283/0 with Dhawan making 185 runs off 168 balls and Murali Vijay making 81 n.o. Earlier making the fastest debut hundred Shikhar Dhawan took only 85 deliveries. Shikhar Dhawan scored 33 4s and 2 sixes on the day.
Dhawan will start the day 4 looking after his double century on the debut. He will be 6th player to acheive the milestone.
Highlights Video of Shikan Dhawan Innings and India Vs Australia 3rd Test 2013
IPL 2013 - All teams Squad | Pepsi IPL 6
Pespsi IPL 2013 is all ready to set off from April 3. All nine teams featuring in the tournament have submitted their list of players to IPL council.
IPL 2013 - Live broadcasting TV Channels | Pepsi IPL 6
IPL has turned out to be a major annual cricket festival around the globe. IPL 6 (IPL 2013, Pepsi IPL) has been scheduled to start from April 3. The tournament with new sponsor PepsiCo will be broadcasted all around the world for next 58 days (Click here for schedule).
In 2008, the global broadcasting rights for IPL was given to Sony Entertainment Television Network (India) and World Sprot Group (Singapore) for next ten years. Sony will be broadcasting the matches live in its channels Set Max and Sony Six. Officially the matches are broadcasted in Times Internet.
TV Channels broadcasting IPL 2013 ( Pepsi IPL 6) Live in different countries and regions:
