Sri Lanka vs Ireland 2014 - Live | 2 ODI matches at Dublin

Sri Lanka will be playing 2 ODI matches in Ireland in May 6, 2014 as a part of ICC's Development program. The two matches will be held on May 6 and May 8 at Dublin. Unlike most of the cricket matches, the two ODI's will be streamed live via Youtube. Check out the date and time of each match:
Series Fixtures:
1st ODI: Ireland v Sri Lanka at Dublin
Date: May 6, 2014
Time: 10:45 local | 09:45 GMT | 15:15 India
2nd ODI: Ireland v Sri Lanka at Dublin
Date: May 8, 2014
Time: 10:45 local | 09:45 GMT | 15:15 India
How to watch the match live?
Ireland Cricket has confirmed that the two ODIs will be shown on Youtube via. its official channel. Just visit youtube.com/user/cricketirelandtv and enjoy the matches.
