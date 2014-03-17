TV channels broadcasting ICC World T20 2014 - Live | T20 World cup 2014

The ICC World T20 popularly known as T20 world cup starts from 16th of March, 2014. 14 teams will feature in the tournament including 10 test playing Nations and 4 associate teams. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for India and most of the countries throughout the world. We have made a list of TV channels showing the matches live in different parts of world:
Afghanistan : Lemar Tv
Australia: Fox Sports will broadcast all the matches live. Nine Network will be broadcasting the matches played by Australia and the finals.
Bangladesh : Bangladesh Television, Maasranga TV and Gazi TV will broadcast the matches of T20 world cup 2014 in Bangladesh.
India : Star Sports will broadcast the matches in India. Doordarshan will also be broadcasting selected matches i.e. matches played by India.
Nepal: Star Sports will broadcast the matches in Nepal. NTV 2 will also be showing matches played by Nepal as will as the finals of the tournament.
New Zealand: Sky Network
Pakistan: Three channels will be showing the matches for different schemes. These include: PTV Home (Terrestrial), PTV Sports (Cable), TEN Sports (Cable and IP TV)
South Africa and most part of Africa: SABC and SuperSport will show the matches in South Africa.
Sri Lanka : CSN will broadcast the matches in Sri Lanka.
UAE: OSN Sports Cricket will broadcast the matches in UAE, Middle East and North Africa.
United Kingdom (UK): Sky Sports will broadcast the matches live in UK and Ireland.
USA: ESPN2 will broadcast the finals of tournament in USA.
