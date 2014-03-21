India vs Pakistan - Live in ICC World T20 2014 | Watch T20 world cup 2014 match live

The first match of ICC World T20's super 10 is going to be the match match between two arch rivals - India and Pakistan. The qualifying round of T20 World cup is now over and fans all over the world are excited for the major part of the tournament. Though one can argue that the India-Pakistan match hasn't created much hype as in the previous tournaments, millions of fans are still desperate to watch the match live.
Match details:
13th Match, Group 2: India v Pakistan at Dhaka
Date: March 21, 2014
Time: 19:30 local | 13:30 GMT | 19:00 Indian Time
There are a few interesting facts regarding the match. India have won the first edition of the tournament while Pakistan went to win the second one. Its strange to know that Pakistan have never won a match against India in World T20. MS Dhoni has been quite passive when it comes to this tournament. He has never scored a 50 in World T20. We expect records to be broken in this series.
There are a plenty of ways to watch the match online. Starsports.com will be showing the match live on its website for a minimal cost. More details on watching ICC World T20 2014- live. If you want to watch the match live on TV, you can see our post on TV channels showing ICC World T20 2014.
