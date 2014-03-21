ICC World T20 2014 - Live | Watch T20 World Cup 2014 live and online

The T20 World Cup 2014 started from 16th March 2014 while the super 10 starts from 21 March. Its going to be one of the biggest cricketing tournaments of the year with millions of fans desperately waiting for the series. The ICC anticipates it to break all previous television viewing records. Talking about watching the matches live, there are a lot of options. We are going to discuss about different options to watch the ICC World T20 2014 - live.
Watch all the matches online:
1) Starsports.com : The website offers live streaming of all the matches online. The website is revamped for the world T20 2014 and promises to provide better experience. ICC T20 World Cup 2014 pass would cost only Rs.100 which is a very reasonable amount to enjoy all the matches. The live broadcast is available in South Asia only.
2)skysports.com : The website will be broadcasting matches live in United Kingdom and Ireland.
3)foxsports.com.au: FoxSports will broadcast the matches live online in Australia.
4) ESPN3 : People in USA can watch the match live on ESPN3.
If You have access to television, you can also subscribe to TV channels to watch the match live. Read our post on TV channels showing ICC World T20 2014 - live.
