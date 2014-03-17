Highlights of Nepal vs Hong Kong in ICC World T20 2014 | T20 World Cup 2014

Nepal Defeated Hong Kong by 80 runs in the 2nd match of ICC World T20 2014. Batting first Nepal made a competitive total of 149 in 20 overs with their captain Paras Khadka and vice-captain Gyanendra Malla making a two big contributions. In reply, Hong Kong seemed couldn't against the bowling of Nepali spinners and were all-out for 69 in 17 overs.
Nepal - 149 /8 in 20 overs.
Hong Kong - 169 all out in 17 overs.
Highlights video of Nepal vs Hong Kong 2014:
You can watch the video highlights for free on ICC's official website. There are different highlights packages from full-match highlights to wickets, fours, sixes are more.
