Sunil Narine Hat-trick against KXIP {Video}

Sunil Narine has picked up the first hat-trick of Pepsi IPL 2013. Narine send three Kings Xi Punjab's batman back to pavillion in the 15th over of the innings.
14.4 Sunil To David Hussy - caught by Bisla(wk)
14.5 Sunil to Azhar Mahmood - caught and bowled
14.6 Sunil to Gurkeerat Singh - bowled
Watch the Highlights Video on ipl.indiatimes.com.
