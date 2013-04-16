Find us on Facebook

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

Sunil Narine Hat-trick against KXIP {Video}

Sunil Narine has picked up the first hat-trick of Pepsi IPL 2013. Narine send three Kings Xi Punjab's batman back to pavillion in the 15th over of the innings.

14.4 Sunil To David Hussy - caught by Bisla(wk)
14.5 Sunil to Azhar Mahmood - caught and bowled
14.6 Sunil to Gurkeerat Singh - bowled

Posted by S Kafle at 5:16 PM

