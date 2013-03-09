Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2013 | PespiCo IPL 6

With the new name Pespi Indian Premier League 2013, IPL 6 has replaced Deccan Chargers with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sun TV Network owns the team founded on October 2013. The team has retained 20 players from old Deccan Chargers.
Kumar Sangakkara will be the captain whereas Tom Moody will be coaching the side. Waqar Younis has been named the bowling coach, VVS Laxman and Srikanath will be mentoring the Surisers this season.
Players for Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pepsi IPL 2013:
Retained players:
- Abhishek Jhunjhunwala
- Akash Bhandari
- Akshath Reddy
- Amit Mishra
- Anand Rajan
- Ankit Sharma
- Ashish Reddy
- Bharat Chipli
- Biplab Samantray
- Cameron White (Overseas)
- Chris Lynn (Overseas)
- Dale Steyn (Overseas)
- Ravi Teja
- Ishant Sharma
- JP Duminy (Overseas)
- Rusty Theron (Overseas)
- Kumar Sangakkara (Overseas)
- Parthiv Patel
- Shikhar Dhawan
- Veer Pratap Singh
New Players
- Thisara Perera
- Darren Sammy
- Sudeep Tyagi
- Nathan McCullum
- Quinton de Kock
- Clint McKay
Fixtures of Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pepsi IPL 2013
|Match
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Match#1
|5-Apr-13
|Pune Warriors India
|Hyderabad
|Match#2
|7-Apr-13
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Hyderabad
|Match#3
|12-Apr-13
|Delhi Daredevils
|New Delhi
|Match#4
|14-Apr-13
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kolkata
|Match#5
|17-Apr-13
|Pune Warriors India
|Pune
|Match#6
|19-Apr-13
|Kings XI Punjab
|Hyderabad
|Match#7
|25-Apr-13
|Chennai Super Kings
|Chennai
|Match#8
|27-Apr-13
|Rajasthan Royals
|Jaipur
|Match#9
|1-May-13
|Mumbai Indians
|Hyderabad
|Match#10
|4-May-13
|Delhi Daredevils
|Hyderabad
|Match#11
|6-May-13
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bengaluru
|Match#12
|8-May-13
|Chennai Super Kings
|Hyderabad
|Match#13
|11-May-13
|Kings XI Punjab
|Mohali
|Match#14
|13-May-13
|Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|Match#15
|17-May-13
|Rajasthan Royals
|Hyderabad
|Match#16
|19-May-13
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Hyderabad
