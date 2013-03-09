Find us on Facebook

Saturday, March 9, 2013

Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2013 | PespiCo IPL 6


 With the new name Pespi Indian Premier League 2013, IPL 6 has replaced Deccan Chargers with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sun TV Network owns the team founded on October 2013. The team has retained 20 players from old Deccan Chargers.
 Kumar Sangakkara will be the captain whereas Tom Moody will be coaching the side. Waqar Younis has been named the bowling coach, VVS Laxman and Srikanath will be mentoring the Surisers this season.


Players for Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pepsi IPL 2013:
Retained players:
  1. Abhishek Jhunjhunwala
  2. Akash Bhandari
  3. Akshath Reddy
  4. Amit Mishra
  5. Anand Rajan
  6. Ankit Sharma
  7. Ashish Reddy
  8. Bharat Chipli
  9. Biplab Samantray
  10. Cameron White (Overseas)
  11. Chris Lynn (Overseas)
  12. Dale Steyn (Overseas)
  13. Ravi Teja
  14. Ishant Sharma
  15. JP Duminy (Overseas)
  16. Rusty Theron (Overseas)
  17. Kumar Sangakkara (Overseas)
  18. Parthiv Patel
  19. Shikhar Dhawan
  20. Veer Pratap Singh
New Players
  1. Thisara Perera
  2. Darren Sammy
  3. Sudeep Tyagi
  4. Nathan McCullum
  5. Quinton de Kock
  6. Clint McKay
Fixtures of Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pepsi IPL 2013
Match Date Opponent Venue
Match#1 5-Apr-13 Pune Warriors India Hyderabad
Match#2 7-Apr-13 Royal Challengers Bangalore Hyderabad
Match#3 12-Apr-13 Delhi Daredevils New Delhi
Match#4 14-Apr-13 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata
Match#5 17-Apr-13 Pune Warriors India Pune
Match#6 19-Apr-13 Kings XI Punjab Hyderabad
Match#7 25-Apr-13 Chennai Super Kings Chennai
Match#8 27-Apr-13 Rajasthan Royals Jaipur
Match#9 1-May-13 Mumbai Indians Hyderabad
Match#10 4-May-13 Delhi Daredevils Hyderabad
Match#11 6-May-13 Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru
Match#12 8-May-13 Chennai Super Kings Hyderabad
Match#13 11-May-13 Kings XI Punjab Mohali
Match#14 13-May-13 Mumbai Indians Mumbai
Match#15 17-May-13 Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad
Match#16 19-May-13 Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad
Posted by S Kafle at 10:27 AM
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

No illegal live streaming links. They will be deleted and repeated such comments will force us to register complaints to concerning authorities

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)