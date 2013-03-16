Shikhar Dhawan's Innings on debut [Video] - India Vs Australia 3rd test 2013

Shikhar Dhawan was all over the Australian bowling attack in his debut match here at Mohali. After Australia finished their inning just before the lunch at Day 3 in 3rd test match, Shikhar Dhawan came to bat for the first time in test cricket. Then he came to make fastest test century by a cricketer in test debut.
Till the stumps India were 283/0 with Dhawan making 185 runs off 168 balls and Murali Vijay making 81 n.o. Earlier making the fastest debut hundred Shikhar Dhawan took only 85 deliveries. Shikhar Dhawan scored 33 4s and 2 sixes on the day.
Dhawan will start the day 4 looking after his double century on the debut. He will be 6th player to acheive the milestone.
Highlights Video of Shikan Dhawan Innings and India Vs Australia 3rd Test 2013
