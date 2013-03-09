Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st ODI 2013 Live

After the white-wash in the test series, Pakistan tour of South Africa ave turned to the shorter verson. Pakistan defeated host in the T20 series. Now the ODI series starts this Sunday at Bloemfontein. This series will be a look of players for Champions trophy as they have no major series for next 3 months.
Here is match details
Pakistan Vs South Africa
1st ODI - Bloemfontein
Starts 8:00 GMT | 13:00 pak | 10:00 local
10th March 2013, Sunday
Watch Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st ODI - Live
PTV Sports: The official website of PTV sports provides free live steam of the match in Pakistan.
SuperSport.com: SuperSport, the broadcaster of the series in South Africa provides some services to watch the matches online.
On TV: You can find the list of TV channels broadcasting Pakistan vs South Africa 2013 - Live:
