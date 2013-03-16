IPL 2013 - Live broadcasting TV Channels | Pepsi IPL 6

IPL has turned out to be a major annual cricket festival around the globe. IPL 6 (IPL 2013, Pepsi IPL) has been scheduled to start from April 3. The tournament with new sponsor PepsiCo will be broadcasted all around the world for next 58 days (Click here for schedule).
In 2008, the global broadcasting rights for IPL was given to Sony Entertainment Television Network (India) and World Sprot Group (Singapore) for next ten years. Sony will be broadcasting the matches live in its channels Set Max and Sony Six. Officially the matches are broadcasted in Times Internet.
Bangladesh : Channel 9
Canada : Sportsnet One/Omni Television/Sportsnet (Rogers media )
Caribbean*: Sportsmax
Hong Kong : Now TV (PCCW)
India : Set Max and Sony Six
Indonesia :
Malayasia and Brunei : Astro
Nepal : Set Max
New Zealand : Sky Television Network
Pakistan : Geo Super
South Africa and other african territories** : SuperSport
Singapore : Cricket Extra (StarHub)
Sri Lanka : Carlton Sports Network
UAE and other Arab Countries*** : CricOne (Arab Digital Network)
UK : ITV4 (ITV)
USA: Willow.tv, NEO Sports
*Caribbean Countries in SportsMax
Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands
**African countries in SuperSport
South Africa, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, São Tomé and Príncipe Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe
***Arabic Countries in CricOne
United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Yemen
