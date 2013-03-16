Find us on Facebook

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Double century on Debut in Test cricket

Going to bat on the test cricket on debut is always a great moment for cricketers. There are 6 cricketers who have scored double century in their debut match. RE Foster for England on 1903 was the 1st person to score double century against Australia. He is still the highest run scorer in debut with his 287 runs in an innings.

Here are the list of players scoring double centuries in debut:
Player Team Runs Balls 4s 6s Match Date Opposition
RE Foster England 287 - 37 0 11-Dec-03 Australia
LG Rowe West Indies 214 - 19 1 16-Feb-72 New Zealand
DSBP Kuruppu Sri Lanka 201* 548 24 0 16-Apr-87 New Zealand
MS Sinclair New Zealand 214 447 22 0 26-Dec-99 West Indies
JA Rudolph South Africa 222* 383 29 2 24-Apr-03 Bangladesh
