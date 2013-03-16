Double century on Debut in Test cricket

Going to bat on the test cricket on debut is always a great moment for cricketers. There are 6 cricketers who have scored double century in their debut match. RE Foster for England on 1903 was the 1st person to score double century against Australia. He is still the highest run scorer in debut with his 287 runs in an innings.
Here are the list of players scoring double centuries in debut:
Here are the list of players scoring double centuries in debut:
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Match Date
|Opposition
|RE Foster
|England
|287
|-
|37
|0
|11-Dec-03
|Australia
|LG Rowe
|West Indies
|214
|-
|19
|1
|16-Feb-72
|New Zealand
|DSBP Kuruppu
|Sri Lanka
|201*
|548
|24
|0
|16-Apr-87
|New Zealand
|MS Sinclair
|New Zealand
|214
|447
|22
|0
|26-Dec-99
|West Indies
|JA Rudolph
|South Africa
|222*
|383
|29
|2
|24-Apr-03
|Bangladesh
No comments:
Post a Comment
No illegal live streaming links. They will be deleted and repeated such comments will force us to register complaints to concerning authorities