Players sold in IPL auction 2013

The IPL auction 2013 is going on. Different teams are bidding for the top international and Indian players. Players like Michael Clarke, Ricky Ponting are in top priority. As the auction is going on, here is a list of players that are sold in the auction ranked on descending order by their cost:
|Player Name
|Country
|IPL Team
|Cost (USD)
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia
|Mumbai Indians
|1000000
|Ajantha Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|Pune Warriors
|725000
|Kane Richardson
|Australia
|Pune Warriors
|700000
|Abhishek Nayar
|India
|Pune Warriors
|675000
|Thisara Perera
|Sri Lanka
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|675000
|Chris Morris
|South Africa
|Chennai Super Kings
|625000
|Sachithra Senanayake
|Sri Lanka
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|625000
|Dirk Nannes
|Australia
|Chennai Super Kings
|600000
|Jaydev Unadkat
|India
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|525000
|Manpreet Gony
|India
|Kings XI Punjab
|500000
|Johan Botha
|South Africa
|Delhi Daredevils
|450000
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|Australia
|Mumbai Indians
|450000
|Darren Sammy
|West Indies
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|425000
|Ricky Ponting
|Australia
|Mumbai Indians
|400000
|RP Singh
|India
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|400000
|Michael Clarke
|Australia
|Pune Warriors
|400000
|James Faulkner
|Australia
|Rajasthan Royals
|400000
|Luke Pomersbach
|Australia
|Kings XI Punjab
|300000
|Moises Henriques
|Australia
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|300000
|Ravi Rampaul
|West Indies
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|290000
|Jesse Ryder
|New Zealand
|Delhi Daredevils
|260000
|Fidel Edwards
|West Indies
|Rajasthan Royals
|210000
|Pankaj Singh
|India
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|150000
|Phillip Hughes
|Australia
|Mumbai Indians
|100000
|Sudeep Tyagi
|India
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|100000
|Nathan McCullum
|New Zealand
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|100000
|Dan Christian
|Australia
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|100000
|Clint McKay
|Australia
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|100000
|Jeevan Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|Delhi Daredevils
|50000
|Christopher Barnwell
|West Indies
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|50000
|Jacob Oram
|New Zealand
|Mumbai Indians
|50000
|Ryan McLaren
|South Africa
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|50000
|Ben Laughlin
|Australia
|Chennai Super Kings
|20000
|Quinton de Kock
|South Africa
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|20000
|Akila Dananjaya
|Sri Lanka
|Chennai Super Kings
|20000
|Jason Holder
|West Indies
|Chennai Super Kings
|20000
|Kushal Perera
|Sri Lanka
|Rajasthan Royals
|20000
