Sunday, February 3, 2013

Players sold in IPL auction 2013

The IPL auction 2013 is going on. Different teams are bidding for the top international and Indian players. Players like Michael Clarke, Ricky Ponting are in top priority. As the auction is going on, here is a list of players that are sold in the auction ranked on descending order by their cost:
Player Name Country IPL Team Cost (USD)
Glenn Maxwell Australia Mumbai Indians 1000000
Ajantha Mendis Sri Lanka Pune Warriors 725000
Kane Richardson Australia Pune Warriors 700000
Abhishek Nayar India Pune Warriors 675000
Thisara Perera Sri Lanka Sunrisers Hyderabad 675000
Chris Morris South Africa Chennai Super Kings 625000
Sachithra Senanayake Sri Lanka Kolkata Knight Riders 625000
Dirk Nannes Australia Chennai Super Kings 600000
Jaydev Unadkat India Royal Challengers Bangalore 525000
Manpreet Gony India Kings XI Punjab 500000
Johan Botha South Africa Delhi Daredevils 450000
Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia Mumbai Indians 450000
Darren Sammy West Indies Sunrisers Hyderabad 425000
Ricky Ponting Australia Mumbai Indians 400000
RP Singh India Royal Challengers Bangalore 400000
Michael Clarke Australia Pune Warriors 400000
James Faulkner Australia Rajasthan Royals 400000
Luke Pomersbach Australia Kings XI Punjab 300000
Moises Henriques Australia Royal Challengers Bangalore 300000
Ravi Rampaul West Indies Royal Challengers Bangalore 290000
Jesse Ryder New Zealand Delhi Daredevils 260000
Fidel Edwards West Indies Rajasthan Royals 210000
Pankaj Singh India Royal Challengers Bangalore 150000
Phillip Hughes Australia Mumbai Indians 100000
Sudeep Tyagi India Sunrisers Hyderabad 100000
Nathan McCullum New Zealand Sunrisers Hyderabad 100000
Dan Christian Australia Royal Challengers Bangalore 100000
Clint McKay Australia Sunrisers Hyderabad 100000
Jeevan Mendis Sri Lanka Delhi Daredevils 50000
Christopher Barnwell West Indies Royal Challengers Bangalore 50000
Jacob Oram New Zealand Mumbai Indians 50000
Ryan McLaren South Africa Kolkata Knight Riders 50000
Ben Laughlin Australia Chennai Super Kings 20000
Quinton de Kock South Africa Sunrisers Hyderabad 20000
Akila Dananjaya Sri Lanka Chennai Super Kings 20000
Jason Holder West Indies Chennai Super Kings 20000
Kushal Perera Sri Lanka Rajasthan Royals 20000

Posted by S Kafle at 11:40 AM

