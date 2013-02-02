IPL Auction 2013 - Live | Pepsi Indian Premier League

The first auction for Pepsi Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013 is to be held on 3rd February 2013 - Sunday. Sony Six - the official broadcaster of IPL will also be broadcasting the auction live on your television. We can enjoy the updates of the auction on different news channels, websites and social media sites.
Here are the ways you can enjoy IPL auction 2013 - Live:
1) Auction video via. news channels: Most of the Indian news channels will be covering the updates of IPL auction. Many channels have online broadcasting services like CNN IBN.
2) Live updates: Cricket websites will be covering the IPL auction 2013. Cricinfo has been providing a interactive live commentary feature during auctions. You can check other websites as well.
