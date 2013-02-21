The India vs Australia 4-match test series is all set to start from Friday with the first test at Chennai. India had a bad test series against England recently. Most Indian youngsters need to prove they can fit themselves into the test arena as well. Talking about the match, its going to be a battle between pace and spin. India has heavily relied on spin bowlers recently. Australia's pace attack seems much strong. It is going to be an interesting match.
Match Details:
1st Test: India v Australia
Venue: Chennai
Date: Feb 22-26, 2013
Time: 09:30 local | 04:00 GMT | 09:45 NPT
Watch India vs Australia 1st test 2013- Live:
On your computer: You can watch the match online for free on starsports.com. The website provides you live match as well as on-demand video for the series.
On TV : You can watch the match live on Star Cricket in India. Here is a list of TV channels broadcasting India vs England 2013 live.
No comments:
Post a Comment
No illegal live streaming links. They will be deleted and repeated such comments will force us to register complaints to concerning authorities