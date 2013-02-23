Highlights of India vs Australia 1st test 2013 [video]

The first test match between India and Australia is going on at Chennai. Australia batted first in the match. As expected, India came to bowl relying heavily on its spinners. Ravindra Jadeja was picked ahead of Pragyan Ojha. Bhuvaneshwor Kumar made a debut for India while Henriques made his debut for Australia.
Highlights of different days of 1st test:
Highlights of Day 1:
Australia batted beautifully in day 1. Michael Clarke was the hero of the day as he scored a brilliant century. For India R Ashwin took 6 out of 7 wickets that fell in the day. You can watch the full day highlights on starsports.com.
End Of day 1 - Australia 316/7 (Clarke 103*, Henriques 68, Ashwin 6/88).
Highlights of India vs Australia 1st test - day 2:
Day 2 is going on. Australia have continued with their day 1 score and seem to be dominating. You can watch day 2 live on starsports.com
