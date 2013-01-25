TV channels broadcasting Pakistan vs South Africa 2013 - Live

The Pakistani cricket team will be playing 3 test, 2 T20 and 5 ODI matches in South Africa. The tour starts from February 2013. As the matches are being played in South Africa, SuperSport will be broadcasting the matches live in South Africa and most part of Africa.
Here are the TV channels broadcasting the series live:
Australia: Fox Sports shows the series in Australia. The first test will be shown live on Fox Sports 3 HD.
India: Ten cricket will broadcast the match live in India.
Nepal: Ten Cricket
Pakistan: PTV sports.
South Africa: SuperSport will broadcast the match live in South Africa as well as most part of Africa.
United Kingdom: Sky Sports will be showing the match in UK. Its available on HD as well.
USA: Ten Cricket on Dish network - channel no. 576.
