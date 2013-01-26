TV channels broadcasting India vs Australia 2013 - Live

The 4-match test series between India and Australia is set to start from 21st February 2013. As the matches are played in India, ESPNStar has the broadcasting rights for the match. Star Cricket will be showing the match live in India.
Here are the TV Channels broadcasting India Vs Australia test series 2013 - Live:
Australia : Fox Sports (Foxtel) will be broadcasting the test matches in Australia.
India : In India Star Cricket / Star Sports will be broadcasting the matches live. Doordarshan will not be broadcasting the test matches.
Nepal : Star Cricket / Star Sports
South Africa and most part of Africa : SuperSport
UAE : CricOne on Pehla
UK : Sky Sports
USA : Willow Cricket
