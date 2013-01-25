Find us on Facebook

Pakistan vs South Africa 2013 - Fixtures and Schedule | Test, T20 and ODI series

The Pakistani cricket team tours South Africa starting February 1 2013 for 3 test, 2 T20 and 5 ODI matches. After a good ODI series against India, its time for Pakistan to prove they can beat anyone on foreign ground. On the other hand, South Africa had a superb test series against New Zealand where they dominated the Kiwis but lost the ODI series against them. South Africa would like to prove that it was just a bad time and they are still lions in their home ground.

Here is the complete schedule of Pakistan vs South Africa 2013:
Date Match Details Time Venue
GMT IST NPT Ground City
Feb 01 Fri - Feb 05 Tue South Africa v Pakistan, 1st Test 08:30 14:00 14:15 Old Wanderers Johannesburg
Feb 14 Thu - Feb 18 Mon South Africa v Pakistan, 2nd Test 08:30 14:00 14:15 Newlands Cape Town
Feb 22 Fri - Feb 26 Tue South Africa v Pakistan, 3rd Test 08:30 14:00 14:15 SuperSport Park Centurion
Mar 01 - Fri South Africa v Pakistan, 1st T20I 16:00 21:30 21:45 Kingsmead Durban
Mar 03 - Sun South Africa v Pakistan, 2nd T20I 12:30 18:00 18:15 Buffalo Park East London
Mar 10 - Sun South Africa v Pakistan, 1st ODI 08:00 13:30 13:45 OUTsurance Oval Bloemfontein
Mar 15 - Fri South Africa v Pakistan, 2nd ODI 12:30 18:00 18:15 SuperSport Park Centurion
Mar 17 - Sun South Africa v Pakistan, 3rd ODI 08:00 13:30 13:45 Old Wanderers Johannesburg
Mar 21 - Thu South Africa v Pakistan, 4th ODI 08:00 13:30 13:45 Kingsmead Durban
Mar 24 - Sun South Africa v Pakistan, 5th ODI 08:00 13:30 13:45 Willowmoore Park Benoni
