Pakistan vs South Africa 2013 - Fixtures and Schedule | Test, T20 and ODI series

Here is the complete schedule of Pakistan vs South Africa 2013:
|Date
|Match Details
|Time
|Venue
|GMT
|IST
|NPT
|Ground
|City
|Feb 01 Fri - Feb 05 Tue
|South Africa v Pakistan, 1st Test
|08:30
|14:00
|14:15
|Old Wanderers
|Johannesburg
|Feb 14 Thu - Feb 18 Mon
|South Africa v Pakistan, 2nd Test
|08:30
|14:00
|14:15
|Newlands
|Cape Town
|Feb 22 Fri - Feb 26 Tue
|South Africa v Pakistan, 3rd Test
|08:30
|14:00
|14:15
|SuperSport Park
|Centurion
|Mar 01 - Fri
|South Africa v Pakistan, 1st T20I
|16:00
|21:30
|21:45
|Kingsmead
|Durban
|Mar 03 - Sun
|South Africa v Pakistan, 2nd T20I
|12:30
|18:00
|18:15
|Buffalo Park
|East London
|Mar 10 - Sun
|South Africa v Pakistan, 1st ODI
|08:00
|13:30
|13:45
|OUTsurance Oval
|Bloemfontein
|Mar 15 - Fri
|South Africa v Pakistan, 2nd ODI
|12:30
|18:00
|18:15
|SuperSport Park
|Centurion
|Mar 17 - Sun
|South Africa v Pakistan, 3rd ODI
|08:00
|13:30
|13:45
|Old Wanderers
|Johannesburg
|Mar 21 - Thu
|South Africa v Pakistan, 4th ODI
|08:00
|13:30
|13:45
|Kingsmead
|Durban
|Mar 24 - Sun
|South Africa v Pakistan, 5th ODI
|08:00
|13:30
|13:45
|Willowmoore Park
|Benoni
