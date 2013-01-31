Pakistan vs South Africa 1st test 2013 - Live

Pakistan's tour of South Africa starts from 1st February 2013 with the first test at Johannesburg. South Africa had a dominating performance in the test series against New Zealand but lost the ODI series. Pakistan on the other hand are also on top form after a ODI series win against India. Though South Africa have edge over Pakistan seeing home advantage, Pakistan are expected to provide a tough competition.
1st Test: South Africa v Pakistan
Venue: Johannesburg
Date: Feb 1-5, 2013
Time: 10:30 local | 08:30 GMT | 14:00 India
Players to watch out for: Pakistani spinner Saeed Ajmal is always a player to watch out in test cricket. Two youngsters Nasir Jamshed and Junaid Khan have been impressing in the recent matches. For South Africa, Vernon Philander has been really impressive in recent times.
Watch the 1st test between Pakistan and South Africa - Live:
PTV Sports: The official website of PTV sports provides free live steam of the match in Pakistan.
SuperSport.com: SuperSport, the broadcaster of the series in South Africa provides some services to watch the matches online.
On TV: You can find the list of TV channels broadcasting Pakistan vs South Africa 2013 - Live:
