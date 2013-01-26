India have already won the ODI series. The Indian team would like to win the 5th ODI as well proving their dominance. India may experiment somewhat giving chance to some youngsters like Cheteshwar Pujara. The match will start early in the morning and is expected to attract a huge crowd.
5th ODI: India v England
Venue: Dharamsala
Date: Jan 27, 2013
Time: 09:30 local | 04:00 GMT | 09:45 NPT
Watch India vs England 5th ODI 2013- Live:
On your computer: You can watch the match online for free on starsports.com. The website provides you live match as well as on-demand video for the series.
On TV : You can watch the match live on Star Cricket and Doordardarshan in India. Here is a list of TV channels broadcasting India vs England 2013 live.
No comments:
Post a Comment
No illegal live streaming links. They will be deleted and repeated such comments will force us to register complaints to concerning authorities