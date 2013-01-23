India vs Australia 2013 - Fixtures and Schedule | Test series

The Australian team will tour India for a 4-match test series. India recently lost a test series against England in their home ground. There has been some criticisms over Indian test players. This upcoming series may be a chance to bring some changes to the team
Here is the complete schedule of the 4-match test series between India and Australia:
|Date
|Match Details
|Time
|Venue
|GMT
|IST
|
NPT
|Ground
|City
|Feb 22 Fri - Feb 26 Tue
|India v Australia, 1st Test
|04:00
|09:30
|09:45
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|Chennai
|Mar 02 Sat - Mar 06 Wed
|India v Australia, 2nd Test
|04:00
|09:30
|09:45
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|Hyderabad
|Mar 14 Thu - Mar 18 Mon
|India v Australia, 3rd Test
|04:00
|09:30
|09:45
|Punjab Cricket Association Stadium
|Mohali
|Mar 22 Fri - Mar 26 Tue
|India v Australia, 4th Test
|04:00
|09:30
|09:45
|Feroz Shah Kotla
|Delhi
