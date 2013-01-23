Find us on Facebook

Wednesday, January 23, 2013

India vs Australia 2013 - Fixtures and Schedule | Test series

The Australian team will tour India for a 4-match test series. India recently lost a test series against England in their home ground. There has been some criticisms over Indian test players. This upcoming series may be a chance to bring some changes to the team

Here is the complete schedule of the 4-match test series between India and Australia:


Date Match Details Time Venue
GMT IST
NPT
Ground City
Feb 22 Fri - Feb 26 Tue India v Australia, 1st Test 04:00 09:30 09:45MA Chidambaram StadiumChennai
Mar 02 Sat - Mar 06 Wed India v Australia, 2nd Test 04:00 09:30 09:45Rajiv Gandhi International StadiumHyderabad
Mar 14 Thu - Mar 18 Mon India v Australia, 3rd Test 04:00 09:30 09:45Punjab Cricket Association StadiumMohali
Mar 22 Fri - Mar 26 Tue India v Australia, 4th Test 04:00 09:30 09:45Feroz Shah KotlaDelhi
