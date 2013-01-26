Find us on Facebook

Saturday, January 26, 2013

ICC Champions Trophy 2013 - Fixtures and Schedule

The ICC Champions trophy is a 50-over tournament between the top 8 test playing nations of the world. Unlike previous tournaments, there will be no non-test playing nations. Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have not been included this time. The tournament is considered to be a mini-world cup. It starts from June 6 2013 in UK.


The format of the tournament: There are two group- A and B. Teams in each group will play against each other in round-robin format. Top two teams from each of the groups will play in semi-finals and two will be featuring in final.

The two groups for the series are:

Group A Group B
Australia
England
New Zealand
Sri Lanka		 India
Pakistan
South Africa
West Indies

Here is the complete schedule of ICC champions trophy 2013:

Date Match Details Time Venue
GMT IST Nepali time Ground City
Jun 06 - Thu India v South Africa, 1st Match, Group B 10:30 16:00 16:15 Sophia Gardens Cardiff, Wales
Jun 07 - Fri Pakistan v West Indies, 2nd Match, Group B 10:30 16:00 16:15 Kennington Oval London
Jun 08 - Sat England v Australia, 3rd Match, Group A 10:30 16:00 16:15 Edgbaston Birmingham
Jun 09 - Sun New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 4th Match, Group A 10:30 16:00 16:15 Sophia Gardens Cardiff, Wales
Jun 10 - Mon Pakistan v South Africa, 5th Match, Group B 14:00 19:30 19:45 Edgbaston Birmingham
Jun 11 - Tue India v West Indies, 6th Match, Group B 10:30 16:00 16:15 Kennington Oval London
Jun 12 - Wed Australia v New Zealand, 7th Match, Group A 14:00 19:30 19:45 Edgbaston Birmingham
Jun 13 - Thu England v Sri Lanka, 8th Match, Group A 14:00 19:30 19:45 Kennington Oval London
Jun 14 - Fri South Africa v West Indies, 9th Match, Group B 10:30 16:00 16:15 Sophia Gardens Cardiff, Wales
Jun 15 - Sat India v Pakistan, 10th Match, Group B 10:30 16:00 16:15 Edgbaston Birmingham
Jun 16 - Sun England v New Zealand, 11th Match, Group A 10:30 16:00 16:15 Sophia Gardens Cardiff, Wales
Jun 17 - Mon Australia v Sri Lanka, 12th Match, Group A 14:00 19:30 19:45 Kennington Oval London
Jun 19 - Wed TBC v TBC, 1st Semi-Final 10:30 16:00 16:15 Kennington Oval London
Jun 20 - Thu TBC v TBC, 2nd Semi-Final 10:30 16:00 16:15 Sophia Gardens Cardiff, Wales
Jun 23 - Sun TBC v TBC, Final 10:30 16:00 16:15 Edgbaston Birmingham

