ICC Champions Trophy 2013 - Fixtures and Schedule

The ICC Champions trophy is a 50-over tournament between the top 8 test playing nations of the world. Unlike previous tournaments, there will be no non-test playing nations. Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have not been included this time. The tournament is considered to be a mini-world cup. It starts from June 6 2013 in UK.
The format of the tournament: There are two group- A and B. Teams in each group will play against each other in round-robin format. Top two teams from each of the groups will play in semi-finals and two will be featuring in final.
The two groups for the series are:
Here is the complete schedule of ICC champions trophy 2013:
The format of the tournament: There are two group- A and B. Teams in each group will play against each other in round-robin format. Top two teams from each of the groups will play in semi-finals and two will be featuring in final.
The two groups for the series are:
|Group A
|Group B
|Australia
England
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
|India
Pakistan
South Africa
West Indies
Here is the complete schedule of ICC champions trophy 2013:
|Date
|Match Details
|Time
|Venue
|GMT
|IST
|Nepali time
|Ground
|City
|Jun 06 - Thu
|India v South Africa, 1st Match, Group B
|10:30
|16:00
|16:15
|Sophia Gardens
|Cardiff, Wales
|Jun 07 - Fri
|Pakistan v West Indies, 2nd Match, Group B
|10:30
|16:00
|16:15
|Kennington Oval
|London
|Jun 08 - Sat
|England v Australia, 3rd Match, Group A
|10:30
|16:00
|16:15
|Edgbaston
|Birmingham
|Jun 09 - Sun
|New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 4th Match, Group A
|10:30
|16:00
|16:15
|Sophia Gardens
|Cardiff, Wales
|Jun 10 - Mon
|Pakistan v South Africa, 5th Match, Group B
|14:00
|19:30
|19:45
|Edgbaston
|Birmingham
|Jun 11 - Tue
|India v West Indies, 6th Match, Group B
|10:30
|16:00
|16:15
|Kennington Oval
|London
|Jun 12 - Wed
|Australia v New Zealand, 7th Match, Group A
|14:00
|19:30
|19:45
|Edgbaston
|Birmingham
|Jun 13 - Thu
|England v Sri Lanka, 8th Match, Group A
|14:00
|19:30
|19:45
|Kennington Oval
|London
|Jun 14 - Fri
|South Africa v West Indies, 9th Match, Group B
|10:30
|16:00
|16:15
|Sophia Gardens
|Cardiff, Wales
|Jun 15 - Sat
|India v Pakistan, 10th Match, Group B
|10:30
|16:00
|16:15
|Edgbaston
|Birmingham
|Jun 16 - Sun
|England v New Zealand, 11th Match, Group A
|10:30
|16:00
|16:15
|Sophia Gardens
|Cardiff, Wales
|Jun 17 - Mon
|Australia v Sri Lanka, 12th Match, Group A
|14:00
|19:30
|19:45
|Kennington Oval
|London
|Jun 19 - Wed
|TBC v TBC, 1st Semi-Final
|10:30
|16:00
|16:15
|Kennington Oval
|London
|Jun 20 - Thu
|TBC v TBC, 2nd Semi-Final
|10:30
|16:00
|16:15
|Sophia Gardens
|Cardiff, Wales
|Jun 23 - Sun
|TBC v TBC, Final
|10:30
|16:00
|16:15
|Edgbaston
|Birmingham
No comments:
Post a Comment
No illegal live streaming links. They will be deleted and repeated such comments will force us to register complaints to concerning authorities