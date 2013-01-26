Ashes 2013 - Fixtures and Schedule | Australia vs England

Here is the Schedule of Ashes 2013:
|Date
|Match Details
|Time
|Venue
|GMT
|IST
|Nepali
Time
|Ground
|City
|Jul 10 Wed - Jul 14 Sun
|England v Australia, 1st Test
|10:00
|15:30
|15:45
|Trent Bridge
|Nottingham
|Jul 18 Thu - Jul 22 Mon
|England v Australia, 2nd Test
|10:00
|15:30
|15:45
|Lord's
|London
|Aug 01 Thu - Aug 05 Mon
|England v Australia, 3rd Test
|10:00
|15:30
|15:45
|Old Trafford
|Manchester
|Aug 09 Fri - Aug 13 Tue
|England v Australia, 4th Test
|10:00
|15:30
|15:45
|Riverside Ground
|Chester-le-Street
|Aug 21 Wed - Aug 25 Sun
|England v Australia, 5th Test
|10:00
|15:30
|15:45
|Kennington Oval
|London
