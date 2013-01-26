Find us on Facebook

Saturday, January 26, 2013

Ashes 2013 - Fixtures and Schedule | Australia vs England

The Ashes is a historic test series between England and Australia. The Ashes 2013 will be held in England from 10th July 2013. Like previous versions, the tournament will feature 5-test matches. England are the defending champions of the Ashes. Currently Australia have won 31 tournaments while England has won 30. So, Ashes 2013 is going to be a very interesting series.

Here is the Schedule of Ashes 2013:


Date Match Details Time Venue
GMT IST Nepali
Time
 Ground City
Jul 10 Wed - Jul 14 Sun England v Australia, 1st Test 10:00 15:30 15:45 Trent Bridge Nottingham
Jul 18 Thu - Jul 22 Mon England v Australia, 2nd Test 10:00 15:30 15:45 Lord's London
Aug 01 Thu - Aug 05 Mon England v Australia, 3rd Test 10:00 15:30 15:45 Old Trafford Manchester
Aug 09 Fri - Aug 13 Tue England v Australia, 4th Test 10:00 15:30 15:45 Riverside Ground Chester-le-Street
Aug 21 Wed - Aug 25 Sun England v Australia, 5th Test 10:00 15:30 15:45 Kennington Oval London

